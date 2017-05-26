Quantcast

Alzheimer’s deaths increased 55 percent in 15 years

International Business Times

26 May 2017 at 08:44 ET                   
A woman suffering from Alzheimer's desease walks in a corridor on March 18, 2011 in a retirement house in Angervilliers, eastern France. [AFP]

Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease skyrocketed in recent years, rising 55 percent in just 15 years. In 2014, there were 93,541 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States as compared with 44,536 in 1999, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts said the climbing rate was likely due to…

