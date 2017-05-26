Alzheimer’s deaths increased 55 percent in 15 years
Deaths from Alzheimer’s disease skyrocketed in recent years, rising 55 percent in just 15 years. In 2014, there were 93,541 deaths from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States as compared with 44,536 in 1999, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts said the climbing rate was likely due to…
