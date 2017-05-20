Quantcast

American political sex scandals

International Business Times

20 May 2017 at 09:35 ET                   
Anthony Weiner, a former U.S. congressman from New York and current democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, listens to fellow candidates speak at a debate held at the Museum of Tolerance in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner, whose sexting scandal ended his political career and involved him in an FBI investigation, wept Friday as he pleaded guilty. He confessed to engaging in obscene communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina last year, reports said. The plea agreement ended the federal investigation into a series of sexually explicit…

