American political sex scandals
Former U.S. Congressman Anthony Weiner, whose sexting scandal ended his political career and involved him in an FBI investigation, wept Friday as he pleaded guilty. He confessed to engaging in obscene communications with a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina last year, reports said. The plea agreement ended the federal investigation into a series of sexually explicit…
