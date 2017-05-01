Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Americans think we’re spending too much on the military

International Business Times

01 May 2017 at 07:54 ET                   
US military said the $100 million jet was forced to jettison its fuel tanks and munitions (AFP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford)

This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. Last month, President Trump promised the American people that he would “rebuild the military, eliminate the Defense sequester, and [initiate] one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.” Fiscal 2018, promised the president, would feature a $54 billion increase in defense spending, giving the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump fan complains about anti-hate lawn signs — and gets completely schooled by a 7th grader
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+