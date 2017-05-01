Americans think we’re spending too much on the military
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on the Motley Fool. Last month, President Trump promised the American people that he would “rebuild the military, eliminate the Defense sequester, and [initiate] one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.” Fiscal 2018, promised the president, would feature a $54 billion increase in defense spending, giving the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion