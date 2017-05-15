An incomplete list of Vladimir Putin’s many talents
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Russian President Vladimir Putin took some time to showcase his musical talent ahead of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday as a video of Putin playing the piano emerged. This is the latest in his numerous skills that have been laid in front of the world in the past. The Russian president was…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion