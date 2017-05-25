Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ancient sea monster the size of a bus discovered

Newsweek

25 May 2017 at 13:40 ET                   
Luskhan itilensis,

A bus-sized sea monster that lived alongside the dinosaurs 130 million years ago has been discovered in Russia. The well-preserved 5 foot-long skull of an extinct reptile was first discovered on the bank of the Volga River in 2002, but until now had not been identified as a new species. The fossil belongs to a group…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Aggrieved men seethe with rage over Texas theater’s women-only screenings of ‘Wonder Woman’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+