Angela Markel: Germany can’t depend on Trump’s America

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 15:32 ET                   
Donald Trump with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand (Photo: Screen capture)

Angela Markel: Germany Can’t Depend on Trump’s America

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has suggested Donald Trump has made it difficult for her country and others in Europe to depend on the U.S. Speaking after the close of the G7 summit, which saw all the world leaders involved except Trump recommitting to the Paris climate deal, Merkel said the time to rely on others was…

