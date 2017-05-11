Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Angry New Jersey voters vent at GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur for 5 hours over Obamacare repeal

NJ.com

11 May 2017 at 10:41 ET                   
Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.) has a town hall meeting at the John F. Kennedy Center. Wednesday May 10, 2017. Willingboro, NJ, USA (Aristide Economopoulos | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

WILLINGBORO — It took almost five hours for Rep. Tom MacArthur’s constituents to tell their congressman what was on their minds. And they weren’t happy with their congressman. MacArthur (R-3rd Dist.), a former insurance executive, held his first town hall meeting since House Republicans passed legislation repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act with a bill…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway: Anderson Cooper rolled his eyes at me because I’m a woman
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+