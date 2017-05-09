Anonymous: “prepare” for World War Three over Korea
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
As former allied nations around the world celebrate the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, online activist group Anonymous has released a new video warning that global powers are poising for another global conflict–and that the cost would be even higher than that of the last. The group posted a video Saturday entitled…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion