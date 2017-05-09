Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Anonymous: “prepare” for World War Three over Korea

Newsweek

09 May 2017 at 16:34 ET                   
Image from an 'Anonymous' video (YouTube)

As former allied nations around the world celebrate the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two, online activist group Anonymous has released a new video warning that global powers are poising for another global conflict–and that the cost would be even higher than that of the last. The group posted a video Saturday entitled…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Former ‘Apprentice’ star has a white hot emotional meltdown while defending GOP’s all-male healthcare group
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+