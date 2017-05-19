Another Ailes legacy: Helping underdog Mitch McConnell win his first Senate race
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WASHINGTON — Roger Ailes changed the way Americans see politicians: Richard Nixon, Donald Trump — and Mitch McConnell. He brought America Fox News and helped Nixon soften his surly image in 1968 and Trump’s out-of-nowhere presidential bid last year. But before that, the media guru — who died Thursday at age 77 — played a big…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion