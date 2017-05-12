Another George RR Martin book is coming to TV
As Game of Thrones fans gear up for this summer’s Season 7 premiere, George RR Martin is making moves to expand his own kingdom. The fantasy author’s 1980 novella Nightflyers is being developed into a series for the SyFy network, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Related: HBO is working on four different ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoffs…
