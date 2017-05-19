Antarctica is turning green due to rising temperatures
Antarctica is becoming more green, and less snowy, as the climate continues to change. Moss and plants have been growing more quickly in the last 50 years on the Antarctic Peninsula, and the trend might continue. The changes in the vegetation found on the peninsula are a reaction to warming temperatures over the years. Analysis of…
