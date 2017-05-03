Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Anthony Weiner is the internet’s punchline… again

International Business Times

03 May 2017 at 12:59 ET                   
Anthony Weiner at the LGBT Pride parade, New York City, 2009 (Thomas Good/NLN)

The internet erupted over the continuing saga of Anthony Weiner Wednesday after FBI Director James Comey said Huma Abedin, top aide to Hillary Clinton and Weiner’s wife, had forwarded classified emails to her estranged husband. Clinton’s emails were one of the main hot topics of the 2016 presidential campaign after reports emerged that she had used…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump-backing Bondi must prove she didn’t offer to drop investigations in return for contributions: judge
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+