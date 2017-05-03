Anthony Weiner is the internet’s punchline… again
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The internet erupted over the continuing saga of Anthony Weiner Wednesday after FBI Director James Comey said Huma Abedin, top aide to Hillary Clinton and Weiner’s wife, had forwarded classified emails to her estranged husband. Clinton’s emails were one of the main hot topics of the 2016 presidential campaign after reports emerged that she had used…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion