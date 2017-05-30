Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Anti-terror Ramadan advert preaching love goes viral

Newsweek

30 May 2017 at 04:07 ET                   

A commercial promoting a message of “love not terror” for the holy Islamic month of Ramadan has gone viral in the Middle East just days into the religious holiday. Kuwaiti telecommunications company Zain, which has a presence across the Middle East, may have made the three-minute video as a marketing tool—but its message has resonated with…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Portland GOP head threatens to hire armed right-wing militia members as security force to protect Republicans
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+