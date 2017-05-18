Any half-decent hacker could break into Mar-a-Lago

This story was co-published with Gizmodo. Two weeks ago, on a sparkling spring morning, we went trawling along Florida’s coastal waterway. But not for fish. We parked a 17-foot motor boat in a lagoon about 800 feet from the back lawn of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and pointed a 2-foot wireless antenna that resembled…

