Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Are Millennials lazy workers?

Newsweek

28 May 2017 at 07:40 ET                   
Negotiations [Shutterstock]

Are Millennials Lazy Workers?

Quora Questions are part of a partnership between Newsweek and Quora, through which we’ll be posting relevant and interesting answers from Quora contributors throughout the week. Read more about the partnership here. Answer from Drew Reggie, Co-Founder of Digital Press: 3 Ways Millennials Could Be More Productive At Work I was born in 1989—early enough to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jared Kushner’s connections to Russia may damage Trump
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+