‘Are we still airing that sh*t?’: Fox News staffers melting down over Hannity’s conspiracy theories

Sean Hannity (CBS News/screen grab)

To the chagrin of his fellow employees, Fox News host Sean Hannity continues to peddle a debunked conspiracy theory about former DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered in Washington, D.C. last summer.

According to sources who spoke to The Daily Beast, Fox News staffers are “embarrassed” and “befuddled” by the continued coverage of theories that attempt to place Rich’s murder (which was likely part of a robbery gone wrong) as a conspiracy involving WikiLeaks.

“ARE WE STILL AIRING THAT SHIT?!” was the response of one anonymous Fox News political reporter.

Another decried Hannity’s on-air witch hunt based on Rich’s family’s insistence that they stop re-opening old wounds.

“The other reporters I’ve talked to are similarly pissed about the whole thing,” another anonymous Fox reporter told the Beast. “Some find it embarrassing, others downright heartless. It’s just gross.”

The re-emergence of Rich conspiracy theories has been echoed by the Russian Embassy in the UK, who on Twitter said “#WikiLeaks informer Seth Rich murdered in US but MSM was so busy accusing Russian hackers to take notice.”

The strange and persistent coverage of the debunked theory also comes at a difficult time for the network, which just fired popular host Bill O’Reilly amid allegations of sexual abuse by former employees.

“Mostly we’re keeping our heads down,” another Fox reporter told the Beast. “I mean, have you seen some of the stuff we put on air?”