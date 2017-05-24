‘Are you tired of winning so much?‘: Morning Joe says Trump’s ‘chaos’ will doom GOP to defeat

Travis Gettys 24 May 2017 at 07:30 ET

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said voters might not punish Republicans for defending President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia and attacks on the rule of law — but they’ll hold the GOP accountable for legislative failures.

“We’re worried about the Constitution, we’re worried about the rule of law, we’re worried about separations of powers, we’re worried about somebody going to the office and doing great violence to our Constitution that has held this country, this republic, together for 240 years — these are just distractions,” Scarborough said.

“What people in middle America are focused on are jobs and the performance of this president and the performance of this Republican Congress,” he continued. “I mean, of course people care about all that, but I say, at the end of the day, somebody’s not going to go into a voting booth and say, ‘Hmm, he said something bad about a judge in Hawaii. They’re going to say, ‘What have they done to get me back to work?'”

The “Morning Joe” host slammed Trump as “a rank amateur,” and he said his failure to achieve any legislative successes would hurt Republicans more than his continuing scandals.

“He creates so much chaos that there’s just absolute dysfunction,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “You have a candidate that promised to make America great again, to rebuild the military.”

Scarborough interrupted, and threw another Trump campaign promise in the president’s face.

“Are you tired of winning so much?” Scarborough said. “I’m exhausted by what’s been going on here. He said he’d get so tired of winning, we’d be exhausted. I speak for America when I say, we’re exhausted.”

Brezinski agreed.

“It’s exhausting,” she said. “I think everybody, Americans who really are hurting out there were expecting more from this president and probably are feeling a bit uneasy, whether they’re ready to say it or not. If you listen to what happened on Capitol Hill yesterday, it doesn’t make things better.”