Ariana Grande remains quiet after Manchester explosion

International Business Times

22 May 2017 at 21:07 ET                   
Ariana Grande (Wikimedia Commons)

Ariana Grande Remains Quiet After Manchester Explosion

“Dangerous Woman” singer Ariana Grande did not immediately issue a statement after there was an explosion at Manchester Arena in England Monday. Several people were killed and many were injured, the Guardian reported. Police immediately issued a statement. “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of…

