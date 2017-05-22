Ariana Grande remains quiet after Manchester explosion
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ariana Grande Remains Quiet After Manchester Explosion
“Dangerous Woman” singer Ariana Grande did not immediately issue a statement after there was an explosion at Manchester Arena in England Monday. Several people were killed and many were injured, the Guardian reported. Police immediately issued a statement. “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion