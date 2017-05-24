Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ariana Grande trolled by pro-Trump alt-right after concert bombing that left 22 dead

International Business Times

24 May 2017 at 15:05 ET                   
Ariana Grande (Youtube)

Following the Manchester, England bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, the multi-hyphenate is now being trolled by pro-President Trump, alt-right commenters across social media. The “Side to Side” singer is known for her liberal political leanings, and the alt-right have latched onto a defamation campaign that purports to prove Grande hates…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Defense attorney arrested after telling rape victim Trump would deport her if she testified
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+