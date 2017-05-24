Ariana Grande trolled by pro-Trump alt-right after concert bombing that left 22 dead
Following the Manchester, England bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that left 22 people dead, the multi-hyphenate is now being trolled by pro-President Trump, alt-right commenters across social media. The “Side to Side” singer is known for her liberal political leanings, and the alt-right have latched onto a defamation campaign that purports to prove Grande hates…
