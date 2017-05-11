Arkansas shooting suspect in custody after standoff; deputy, two others dead

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A suspect in the deaths in rural Arkansas of three people, including a sheriff’s deputy, was arrested Thursday afternoon after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect, James Michael Bowden, 32, of Dardanelle, Arkansas, will be charged with three counts of capital murder, police said.

Bowden had been barricaded inside a residence on a rural road in Yell County with a woman who may have been a hostage, Arkansas Police spokesman Bill Sadler told a news conference. Bowden was taken into police custody without any shots being fired.

The residence is about 80 miles (130 km) northwest of Little Rock.

Yell County Lieutenant Kevin Mainhart, 46, was fatally shot on Thursday morning after pulling over a vehicle during a traffic stop because it was reportedly linked to a disturbance at the same residence where the standoff took place.

The deputy was found by a passerby who notified police. The officer was pronounced dead at a hospital, Sadler said.

Police then responded to the residence that was the site of the disturbance, where they found the bodies of two women outside, police said.

The three killings are believed to be related, Sadler said.

The woman who was in the residence was not named and she was not wounded, police said.

Mainhart was a law enforcement officer in Yell County for five years after having been a police officer in West Memphis, Arkansas, for more than 20 years.

