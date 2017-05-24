Quantcast

Articles of impeachment against Trump are being drafted, says congressman

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 12:03 ET                   
US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference with the Palestinian leader at the presidential palace in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on May 23, 2017 (AFP Photo/MANDEL NGAN)

Democratic Representative Al Green has said he is pushing ahead with the process of impeaching President Donald Trump and is currently drawing up articles of impeachment. Related: Are White House lawyers preparing for the worst as they research impeachment proceedings against Trump? The Texas congressman last week appeared on the floor of the House of Representatives…

