Articles of impeachment against Trump are being drafted, says congressman
Democratic Representative Al Green has said he is pushing ahead with the process of impeaching President Donald Trump and is currently drawing up articles of impeachment. Related: Are White House lawyers preparing for the worst as they research impeachment proceedings against Trump? The Texas congressman last week appeared on the floor of the House of Representatives…
