As Mexico combats crime fears, a soldier is caught on tape carrying out execution
MEXICO CITY — The soldiers were caught on video carrying out what appears to be an extrajudicial killing. In security camera images in Puebla state, a group of Mexican military officers fire on a car carrying suspected gasoline thieves. The soldiers then drag a man from the car who appears badly injured and lay him face-down…
