Assange to stay in British embassy to avoid US extradition
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to remain at the Ecuadorian embassy in London until the U.K. clarifies whether it has received an extradition request from the U.S., a member of his legal team tells Newsweek. Prosecutors in Sweden dropped a preliminary investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against Assange, repealing a Europe-wide arrest warrant.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion