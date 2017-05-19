Quantcast

Assange to stay in British embassy to avoid US extradition

Newsweek

19 May 2017 at 08:26 ET                   
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (AFP Photo/Jack Taylor)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to remain at the Ecuadorian embassy in London until the U.K. clarifies whether it has received an extradition request from the U.S., a member of his legal team tells Newsweek. Prosecutors in Sweden dropped a preliminary investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against Assange, repealing a Europe-wide arrest warrant.…

