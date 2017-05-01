At least 12 killed as floods, tornadoes hit south-central US
Washington (dpa) – Powerful storms that generated flooding and tornadoes across the south-central United States killed at least seven people at the weekend. The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes ripped through central Texas on Saturday. The town of Canton, located about 80 kilometres east of Dallas, was especially hard hit. Mayor Lou Ann Everett said…
