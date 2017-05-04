Barron Trump to attend a ‘good school’ in Washington
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump confirmed his wife Melania Trump and youngest son Barron Trump are set to move to Washington D.C. to live with him in the White House soon after Barron finishes his academic session. In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump was asked whether he thought the White House was a good place for his son…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion