Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Barron Trump to attend a ‘good school’ in Washington

International Business Times

04 May 2017 at 07:29 ET                   
Barron and Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump confirmed his wife Melania Trump and youngest son Barron Trump are set to move to Washington D.C. to live with him in the White House soon after Barron finishes his academic session. In an interview with Bloomberg, Trump was asked whether he thought the White House was a good place for his son…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe nails GOP rush on health care: ‘They’ve got to pass it today or else’ see how bad bill is
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+