Ben Carson calls poverty ‘a state of mind’
Housing Secretary Ben Carson said in an interview released Wednesday that poverty is a “state of mind,” according to The Washington Post. “I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” Carson told Armstrong Williams in an interview that will air on SiriusXM Wednesday night. “You take somebody that has the right…
