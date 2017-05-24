Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ben Carson calls poverty ‘a state of mind’

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 17:53 ET                   
Ben Carson speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Housing Secretary Ben Carson said in an interview released Wednesday that poverty is a “state of mind,” according to The Washington Post. “I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” Carson told Armstrong Williams in an interview that will air on SiriusXM Wednesday night. “You take somebody that has the right…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fake Russian intel on Lynch-Clinton collusion prompted Comey investigation into Hillary’s emails: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+