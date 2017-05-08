Bernanke says Trump tax cut a bad idea
Former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke suggested Sunday an income tax cut to get the economy moving is unnecessary, and the country would be better off with infrastructure spending and tax reform. “I think that it is important, as I mentioned, even though the recovery is proceeding, the underlying growth path is not very strong.…
