Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bernie Sanders endorsement labeled ‘colossal mistake’

Newsweek

11 May 2017 at 17:50 ET                   
Bernie Sanders speaks to C-SPAN (screen grab)

Bernie Sanders may be the most popular political figure in the United States, but his involvement in this week’s mayoral race in Omaha was termed “a colossal mistake” by a former Democratic mayoral staffer and political scientist. Even though the Vermont senator spoke at a rally for Heath Mello, the Democratic candidate was beaten by close…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Nothing about this is normal’: Kamala Harris slams Trump’s Comey chats about investigation as ‘wrong’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+