Bernie Sanders endorsement labeled ‘colossal mistake’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Bernie Sanders may be the most popular political figure in the United States, but his involvement in this week’s mayoral race in Omaha was termed “a colossal mistake” by a former Democratic mayoral staffer and political scientist. Even though the Vermont senator spoke at a rally for Heath Mello, the Democratic candidate was beaten by close…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion