Betsy DeVos’ controversial statements on African-American colleges in the past
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was booed and repeatedly interrupted by students Wednesday during her commencement speech in Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college in Daytona Beach, Florida. The hostile reception for DeVos, who was one of President Donald Trump’s controversial cabinet choices, was mainly as a result of controversial statements she had made in the…
