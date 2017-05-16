Quantcast

Beware of reporting harassment to HR: Gretchen Carlson

Newsweek

16 May 2017 at 08:11 ET                   
Fox News host Gretchen Carlson (screen grab)

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson warned Monday that employees should be wary of reporting sexual harassment to their human resources departments. Carlson, who sued the TV network’s CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment—leading to his resignations in July—told an audience in New York to think twice about telling HR if and when they experienced sexual…

'Russia had real leverage': Sally Yates warned the White House Flynn was in 'a serious compromise situation'
