Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Beyond the CBO score: How Trump budget and the AHCA are dismantling America’s safety net

The Conversation

26 May 2017 at 08:35 ET                   
Donald Trump (Shutterstock)

By Simon Haeder, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Virginia University. President Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, to his left, celebrating the House passage of the AHCA on May 4. Evan Vucci/AP The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on May 24 released its long-awaited analysis of the American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by the House…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Fox News host spooked to learn network ‘no longer immune’ from ‘fake news’ complaints from Trump fans
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+