Biden says he ‘may very well run’ for President in 2020
It’s been six months since Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and former vice president Joe Biden still seems to be harboring regrets that he didn’t run. Speaking Thursday night at the SALT Conference in Las Vegas, Biden said that “he may very well run” for president in 2020, although he hasn’t…
