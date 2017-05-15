Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Bill Gates says humanity is getting better

International Business Times

15 May 2017 at 18:25 ET                   
Bill Gates (AFP)

If you can’t personally see Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates give a commencement speech, you can check out the advice he dispensed in a series of tweets aimed at incoming freshmen Monday. The philanthropist revealed the fields he would study if he was enrolling in college now. “AI [artificial intelligence], energy and biosciences are promising fields where…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Last place I want to be’: Security Adviser McMaster caught flat-footed when press asks about Trump giving classified info to Russians
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+