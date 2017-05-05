Bill Maher on Trump’s Cinco de Mayo: He ‘got carried away and grabbed a p*ssy – it was Paul Ryan’

Real Time host Bill Maher on Aug. 28, 2015. [YouTube]

Comedian Bill Maher was in rare form on Friday when he blasted President Donald Trump and the House Republicans for their health care bill. Maher said that the House essentially left it up to the states to “be the bad guys” and deny Americans coverage.

Somehow, the tea party members managed to get “moderate Republicans” on board with Trumpcare. “Moderate Republicans,” Maher said are those who merely “dabble a little in killing people.”

Talking about the premature celebration in the White House Rose Garden, Maher said that it was like a Cinco de Mayo celebration. “Trump got carried away and grabbed a p*ssy,” Maher said. “It was Paul Ryan.”

People aren’t asking why there was a ‘Civil War’ they’re asking why there’s still an electoral college,” Maher said. “And if you’re asking why there was a Civil War ask your supporters they reenact it every weekend.”

You can watch the video below:



Bill Maher: 'Trump got carried away and grabbed… by sarahburris