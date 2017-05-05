Bill Maher schools John Kasich on marijuana legalization: ‘We don’t tell them don’t drink alcohol’

Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) and Bill Maher (Photo: Twitter)

In a discussion about marijuana legalization, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said he isn’t for legalization and began talking about the opioid epidemic.

“My only concern about the marijuana issue is I don’t want to tell kids ‘don’t do drugs’ but you can then do this drug,” Kasich said.

“Real Time” host Bill Maher turned it around and asked why people always have to bring up children. “We don’t tell them ‘don’t drink alcohol,'” he said. He even brought up the fact that people don’t warn children against guns or even sex toys, yet somehow marijuana is considered more dangerous my politicians.

Later in the conversation, Kasich repeated his frequent sound byte that he roots for the pilot who is flying the plane and that’s why he refuses to be critical of President Donald Trump. During the panel discussion, activist Maya Wiley noted that the difference between Trump and a pilot is that pilots are trained for the job.

Watch their exchange below:



