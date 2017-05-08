Bill Maher’s Ivanka Trump sex joke causes outrage
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Another day, another comedian in trouble for a Trump-related joke. Last week, it was Stephen Colbert who earned the ire of right-wing critics with his third joke in recent months about oral sex acts between President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This time, the offending comic was Bill Maher, who on Friday evening suggested…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion