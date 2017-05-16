Quantcast

Black 10-year-old Alabama student endures year of racist bullying that vice principal calls ‘isolated case’

Noor Al-Sibai

16 May 2017 at 17:02 ET                   
10-year-old Taylor Armbrester of Chelsea, Alabama, describes the bullying he endured to an AL.com reporter (via screengrab).

Taylor Armbrester, a 10-year-old black student at Chelsea Park Elementary School in Chelsea, Alabama, described serious and sustained racist bullying from white classmates — but his school’s assistant principal denied that the school has a race problem.

“This would be an isolated case,” assistant principal Mary Anderson told AL.com. “We have children of all races.”

According to HuffPost, one incident involved white students taunting Armbrester with a take on the “roses are red” nursery rhyme that included the phrase “roses are red, violets are blue, I am white, why aren’t you?” In another incident, a classmate Armbrester considered a friend threw a basketball at him so hard that it broke his finger.

Despite a satisfactory intervention with school administration, Armbrester’s mother Shaneka Phillips told AL.com that his year-long experience being bullied was difficult on her 10-year-old son.

“He’s a sweet kid,” she said. “This is what he’s expecting out of life so far.”

Watch video of Armbrester describing his bullying below, via AL.com.

