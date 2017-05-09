BOMBSHELL: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey
President Donald Trump has fired FBI director James Comey, CNN has announced.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer has issued a statement from the White House which we will post when it comes in.
You can read the letter sent to Comey from Trump below, saying the decision to terminate Comey was made on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions:
FBI Director Comey has been "terminated and removed from office." pic.twitter.com/z2or0M6oJB
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 9, 2017
