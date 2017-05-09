Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

BOMBSHELL: Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

Tom Boggioni

09 May 2017 at 17:48 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

President Donald Trump has fired FBI director James Comey, CNN has announced.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer has issued a statement from the White House which we will post when it comes in.

You can read the letter sent to Comey from Trump below, saying the decision to terminate Comey was made on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
Senate intel committee requests Trump docs from Treasury Department’s financial crimes division
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+