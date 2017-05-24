Quantcast

British police arrest man at airport ‘headed for Syria’

Newsweek

24 May 2017 at 06:10 ET                   
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces gather in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakeh on Feb. 19, 2016. (Agence France-Presse/Delil Souleiman)

British counter-terror police arrested a man at Stansted Airport Tuesday on suspicion of planning to travel to Syria. Authorities intervened before the 37-year-old boarded a flight to Turkey and detained him on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism, the BBC reported. Police have not identified the suspect but confirmed that they were searching two properties…

