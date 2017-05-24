British police arrest man at airport ‘headed for Syria’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
British counter-terror police arrested a man at Stansted Airport Tuesday on suspicion of planning to travel to Syria. Authorities intervened before the 37-year-old boarded a flight to Turkey and detained him on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism, the BBC reported. Police have not identified the suspect but confirmed that they were searching two properties…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion