Burned by Trump, Caitlyn Jenner pondering politics
The 2020 U.S. presidential election could be as star-studded as a Hollywood red carpet. After Dwayne Johnson doubled down on previous teases that he might run for office, another name has also joined the fray: Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympic athlete and reality television star says she is considering stepping into the political arena because of…
