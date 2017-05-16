BUSTED: Reporters claim GOP lawmakers are avoiding Comey memo questions with fake phone calls

House Speaker Paul Ryan (Shutterstock).

In the wake of scandalous reports about fired FBI Director James Comey’s memos of his conversations with President Donald Trump, some Republican lawmakers are getting creative in their avoidance.

According to Quartz, reporters in Washington have seen GOP congresspeople avoid their calls and requests for comment in extraordinary ways — including one Republican flipping off a reporter, and others answering fake phone calls in front of journalists asking them questions.

The Independent Journal Review’s Haley Byrd tweeted that she saw a “lot of members of Congress suddenly getting phone calls when they pass reporters in the way to votes right now.” Later, she said Texas Republican Will Hurd got mad at her for “following him during his fake phone conversation”.

When they weren’t using the fake phone call gag to get out of answering questions, other Republicans were simply avoiding going on-air to defend the president against accusations that he asked Comey to close the investigation into his disgraced national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Washington Examiner‘s Sarah Westwood tweeted that Fox News claimed “they can’t get a Republican member on the air right now to defend Trump”.

Read tweets about Republicans dodging reporters below:

I just asked @DarrellIssa abt the Comey news and he flicked me off — literally gave me the middle finger — and kept walking. Said nothing — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) May 16, 2017

Lot of members of Congress suddenly getting phone calls when they pass reporters in the way to votes right now — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 16, 2017

Me: hi Congressman have you seen this NYT story GOP member: no Me: ok I'll summarize it GOP member: [frantically pushes elevator button] — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 16, 2017

Will Hurd is mad at me for following him during his fake phone conversation — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) May 16, 2017

.@FoxNews reporting on the air now that they can't get a Republican member on the air right now to defend Trump — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) May 16, 2017

I attempted to ask @SpeakerRyan about the New York Times story in the Capitol. He tapped me on the arm and said hi, and kept walking. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 16, 2017