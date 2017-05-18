California fraternity charged with cutting down 32 trees in Lassen National Forest
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A California State University, Chico fraternity has been charged with cutting and damaging 32 trees in the Lassen National Forest during an initiation ceremony for new pledges, federal authorities said. The university’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter and its president, Evan Jossey, are facing 32 counts of cutting or damaging any timber, which was destroyed at the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion