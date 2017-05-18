Quantcast

California fraternity charged with cutting down 32 trees in Lassen National Forest

Los Angeles Times

18 May 2017 at 03:35 ET                   
"Trees and sunshine". Licensed under Public Domain via Commons.

A California State University, Chico fraternity has been charged with cutting and damaging 32 trees in the Lassen National Forest during an initiation ceremony for new pledges, federal authorities said. The university’s Pi Kappa Alpha chapter and its president, Evan Jossey, are facing 32 counts of cutting or damaging any timber, which was destroyed at the…

