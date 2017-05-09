California water info can remain secret, court rules
WASHINGTON — Crucial details about the location and depth of certain California water wells can be kept secret, and out of the hands of an environmental group, a top federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. Although targeting a specific request for California information, the ruling by what’s sometimes called the nation’s second-highest court could shape at least…
