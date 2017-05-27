California woman sues Jelly Belly Candy claiming beans were full of sugar
LOS ANGELES—A San Bernardino County woman has filed suit against the Jelly Belly Candy Co. claiming that she was duped into buying and eating sugar-filled jelly beans when she thought she was devouring performance-enhancing “Sport Beans” instead. Jessica Gomez filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Fairfield, Calif.-based candy company in March, claiming they mislabeled sugar…
