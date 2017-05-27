Quantcast

California woman sues Jelly Belly Candy claiming beans were full of sugar

Los Angeles Times

27 May 2017 at 00:28 ET                   
(Photo: Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES—A San Bernardino County woman has filed suit against the Jelly Belly Candy Co. claiming that she was duped into buying and eating sugar-filled jelly beans when she thought she was devouring performance-enhancing “Sport Beans” instead. Jessica Gomez filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Fairfield, Calif.-based candy company in March, claiming they mislabeled sugar…

