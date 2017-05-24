Can France’s President Macron get on with Trump?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Two world leaders. Two surprise election victors. But only one of them is known to recite dialogue by the great 17th century French playwright Molière from memory—and it isn’t Donald Trump. On Thursday France’s new liberal president Emmanuel Macron, who recently went viral after quoting a sizable chunk of Le Misanthrope to a journalist, will for…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion