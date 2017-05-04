Can Trump fire FBI Director Comey?
FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify before lawmakers on Thursday about the bureau’s investigation into Russian tampering with the presidential election. Comey has said that investigation will also look at whether Russia colluded with President Donald Trump’s campaign. Meanwhile, the president said as recently as Tuesday that the “Trump/Russia” issue is “phony,” and he…
