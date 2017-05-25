Canadian groups are lashing out about Muslim prayer in schools
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Threats of burning down a mosque, a torn-up Quran, protests against supposed Muslim indoctrination — these are just some of the incidents in a community in Canada that make Shireen Ahmed fear for her children’s safety. What started as a conversation about prayers last September flared into bitter arguments and protests among residents of the Peel…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion