Cannabis improves memory and learning in old mice
Marijuana appears to improve the memory and learning abilities of old mice. Scientists discovered low doses of its main psychoactive ingredient—cannabinoid THC—can reverse the age-related decline in cognitive abilities, a finding that could lead to scientists figuring out a way of slowing brain aging in humans. Researchers are increasingly examining THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) for its potential medical…
