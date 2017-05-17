Quantcast

Chaffetz demands Trump-Comey memos from FBI: ‘I have my subpoena pen ready’

Newsweek

17 May 2017 at 06:55 ET                   
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT)

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee demanded Tuesday that the FBI turn over all documents it has relating to communications between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. Committee chairman Jason Chaffetz sent a letter requesting the communications shortly after the New York Times published an explosive report which contained details of…

