Chaffetz hurries back to vote on Obamacare replacement after surgery for pre-existing foot injury

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) rushed back to Congress from foot surgery covered under Obamacare to vote for a Republican replacement that would eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions like his own.

Chaffetz had planned to take up to four weeks off after last week’s surgery on an injury suffered 12 years ago, but he will return to Washington, D.C., in a wheelchair to vote on the GOP bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

A vote has not yet been scheduled, but Chaffetz’s hasty return after leaving the hospital Monday shows the GOP leadership’s urgency on getting the bill passed.

Chaffetz shattered several bones in his foot more than a decade ago after falling off a ladder, and his doctor ordered surgery to prevent the lingering injury from getting worse.

President Donald Trump has promised to protect guarantees for people with pre-existing conditions, but a GOP amendment would allow states to opt out of those Obamacare protections.

That would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums to customers who already have injuries or other medical conditions that could require treatment.

Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, has said he won’t seek re-election next year and may step down early.

Members of Congress participate in a gold-level health care exchange created by Obamacare.